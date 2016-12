(WTNH)–It’s not often that Mercy girls’ hoops is looking to bounce back. The Tigers dropped their season opener to Daniel Hand last Friday.

With a few days to think about it, Tim Koh’s girls were back on the court Tuesday, taking on Holy Cross in Meriden. The Tigers were in control from the word ‘go,’ and routed Holy Cross, 58-37.

More stories by Henry Chisholm