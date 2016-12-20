NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl rosters

(WTNH)–(Chris Berman voice) Theeee Raidas are back.
Never was that more evident than when the NFL announced their Pro Bowl rosters, and a league-best seven players from Oakland were named to the squad.
Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack, Rodney Hudgson, Reggie Nelson, Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn were all named to the AFC roster.
The Falcons led the NFC with seven selections.
Four New York Giants, including stud wideout Odell Beckham Jr., IDP fantasy superstar Landon Collins, shut-down corner Janoris Jenkins and special teamer Dwayne Harris were named to the NFC side. Four Patriots—Tom Brady, Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty, and Matthew Slater made it in the AFC.
Of course, all of these teams are hoping their Pro Bowlers won’t be able to participate in the game, which is set for January 29th in Orlando. The Super Bowl is February 5th.
Check out the entire rosters below:
AFC Pro Bowl Roster
Offense
Quarterbacks: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Running backs: Le’Veon Bell*, Steelers; DeMarco Murray, Titans; LeSean McCoy, Bills
Wide receivers: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; Amari Cooper*, Raiders; A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Tackles: Joe Thomas*, Browns; Donald Penn*, Raiders; Taylor Lewan, Titans
Guards: Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers
Centers: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers
Tight ends: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker, Titans
Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens
Defense
Defense ends: Khalil Mack*, Raiders; Cameron Wake*, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans
Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh*, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey, Titans
Outside linebackers: Von Miller*, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander*, Bills; Brian Orakpo, Titans
Inside/middle linebackers: Dont’a Hightower*, Patriots; C.J. Mosley, Ravens
Cornerbacks: Marcus Peters*, Chiefs; Aqib Talib*, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris Broncos
Free safeties: Devin McCourty*, Patriots; Reggie Nelson, Raiders
Strong safety: Eric Berry*, Chiefs
Special Teams
Punter: Pat McAfee*, Colts
Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens
Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs
Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots
NFC Pro Bowl Roster
Offense
Quarterbacks: Matt Ryan*, Falcons; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Running backs: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; David Johnson, Cardinals; Devonta Freeman, Falcons
Wide receivers: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Odell Beckham*, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Tackles: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Jason Peters, Eagles
Guards: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Scherff*, Redskins; T.J. Lang, Packers
Centers: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Alex Mack, Falcons
Tight ends: Greg Olsen*, Panthers; Jordan Reed, Redskins
Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers
Defense
Defensive ends: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Cliff Avril*, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks
Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy*, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox, Eagles
Outside linebackers: Vic Beasley*, Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Thomas Davis, Panthers
Inside/middle linebackers: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers
Cornerbacks: Janoris Jenkins*, Giants; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
Free safeties: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers
Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants
Special teams
Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams
Kicker: Matt Bryant*, Falcons
Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings
Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants
* Indicates starter