NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl rosters

(WTNH)–(Chris Berman voice) Theeee Raidas are back.

Never was that more evident than when the NFL announced their Pro Bowl rosters, and a league-best seven players from Oakland were named to the squad.

Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack, Rodney Hudgson, Reggie Nelson, Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn were all named to the AFC roster.

The Falcons led the NFC with seven selections.

Four New York Giants, including stud wideout Odell Beckham Jr., IDP fantasy superstar Landon Collins, shut-down corner Janoris Jenkins and special teamer Dwayne Harris were named to the NFC side. Four Patriots—Tom Brady, Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty, and Matthew Slater made it in the AFC.

Of course, all of these teams are hoping their Pro Bowlers won’t be able to participate in the game, which is set for January 29th in Orlando. The Super Bowl is February 5th.

Check out the entire rosters below:

AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Offense

Quarterbacks: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers



Running backs: Le’Veon Bell*, Steelers; DeMarco Murray, Titans; LeSean McCoy, Bills

Wide receivers: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; Amari Cooper*, Raiders; A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts

Tackles: Joe Thomas*, Browns; Donald Penn*, Raiders; Taylor Lewan, Titans

Guards: Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers

Centers: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers

Tight ends: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker, Titans

Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens

Defense

Defense ends: Khalil Mack*, Raiders; Cameron Wake*, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans

Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh*, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey, Titans

Outside linebackers: Von Miller*, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander*, Bills; Brian Orakpo, Titans

Inside/middle linebackers: Dont’a Hightower*, Patriots; C.J. Mosley, Ravens

Cornerbacks: Marcus Peters*, Chiefs; Aqib Talib*, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris Broncos

Free safeties: Devin McCourty*, Patriots; Reggie Nelson, Raiders

Strong safety: Eric Berry*, Chiefs

Special Teams

Punter: Pat McAfee*, Colts

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Offense

Quarterbacks: Matt Ryan*, Falcons; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Running backs: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; David Johnson, Cardinals; Devonta Freeman, Falcons

Wide receivers: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Odell Beckham*, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Tackles: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Jason Peters, Eagles

Guards: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Scherff*, Redskins; T.J. Lang, Packers

Centers: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Alex Mack, Falcons

Tight ends: Greg Olsen*, Panthers; Jordan Reed, Redskins

Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers

Defense



Defensive ends: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Cliff Avril*, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy*, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox, Eagles

Outside linebackers: Vic Beasley*, Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Thomas Davis, Panthers

Inside/middle linebackers: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers

Cornerbacks: Janoris Jenkins*, Giants; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

Free safeties: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers

Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants

Special teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams

Kicker: Matt Bryant*, Falcons

Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings

Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants

* Indicates starter

