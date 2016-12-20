Petra Kvitova says she’s lucky to be alive after being attacked by man with knife

(WTNH)–Three-time Connecticut Open tennis champion Petra Kvitova says she’s fortunate to be alive after being attacked in her Czech Republic home by a man with a knife.

The two-time Wimbledon champ said she suffered a severe injury to her left hand, which is her dominant playing hand, in an attempt to defend herself.

Kvitova said she was shaken, but the worst is behind her. She will need to see a specialist to determine the extent of the injuries to her hand.

The attacker is described as a male around 35 years old. He escaped the scene and is still at large.

