Petra Kvitova says she’s lucky to be alive after being attacked by man with knife

Czech Republic tennis player Petra Kvitova returns a shot during a training session on the eve of the Fed Cup Final between France and Czech Republic in Strasbourg, eastern France, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Czech Republic tennis player Petra Kvitova returns a shot during a training session on the eve of the Fed Cup Final between France and Czech Republic in Strasbourg, eastern France, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

(WTNH)–Three-time Connecticut Open tennis champion Petra Kvitova says she’s fortunate to be alive after being attacked in her Czech Republic home by a man with a knife.

The two-time Wimbledon champ said she suffered a severe injury to her left hand, which is her dominant playing hand, in an attempt to defend herself.

Kvitova said she was shaken, but the worst is behind her. She will need to see a specialist to determine the extent of the injuries to her hand.

The attacker is described as a male around 35 years old. He escaped the scene and is still at large.

