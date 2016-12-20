Sager remembered for love of family, sports, flashy attire

FILE - In this March 5, 2015, file photo, Craig Sager acknowledges the crowd during a timeout in an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Chicago. Longtime NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager has died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer. Turner President David Levy says in a statement Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, that Sager had died, without saying when or where. (AP Photo/David Banks, File)
ATLANTA (AP) — Longtime TNT broadcaster Craig Sager was remembered for his love of family, sports and colorful attire at a memorial service Tuesday that produced laughs and tears.

Among those attending the service were San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and members of Sager’s Turner Sports TV family, including Ernie Johnson and Reggie Miller.

The Rev. Randy Mickler, former senior pastor of Mount Bethel United Methodist Church in Marietta, Georgia, led the service. Mickler noted he decided against wearing his normal black robe and instead wore a purple shirt and colorful jacket he said would have made Sager “extremely proud and pleased.”

The 65-year-old Sager died Thursday following a two-year fight with acute myeloid leukemia.

Grammy winner Yolanda Adams sang two songs at the service. Johnson said Sager “planted sequoias” by inspiring others with his determined battle against cancer.

