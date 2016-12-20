Sophomores Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson have filled voids left by Stewart, Tuck

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published:
Connecticut guard Napheesa Collier during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Connecticut guard Napheesa Collier during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

(WTNH)–Eighty-five straight wins and counting. Five more and the UConn women will tie the record they hold with 90 consecutive wins.

The latest came on Monday night. Geno Auriemma’s top-ranked ladies knocked off No. 12 Ohio State, 82-63. It was another impressive showing by a team that has all the looks of a national champion.

Connecticut’s sophomore stars–Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier–have filled the voids left by Breanna Stewart and Morgan Tuck.

Samuelson and Collier are both leading the Huskies with 20 points per game.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s