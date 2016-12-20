Sophomores Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson have filled voids left by Stewart, Tuck

(WTNH)–Eighty-five straight wins and counting. Five more and the UConn women will tie the record they hold with 90 consecutive wins.

The latest came on Monday night. Geno Auriemma’s top-ranked ladies knocked off No. 12 Ohio State, 82-63. It was another impressive showing by a team that has all the looks of a national champion.

Connecticut’s sophomore stars–Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier–have filled the voids left by Breanna Stewart and Morgan Tuck.

Samuelson and Collier are both leading the Huskies with 20 points per game.

