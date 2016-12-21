Report: Top-15 recruit Hamidou Diallo could enroll at UConn next semester

(WTNH)–Take a deep breath, Huskies fans. Help may soon be on the way.

Highly-recruited Putnam Science Academy guard Hamidou Diallo may be close to making his college decision and could enroll in school in the next few weeks, according to 247Sports.com‘s Jerry Meyer.

That would make the 6-5, 188-pound shooting guard eligible to play in the second half of the current college basketball season. And Meyer believes if he does enroll early, it will likely be at UConn.

Could see Hamidou Diallo at UConn very early in 2017. https://t.co/FtSZrdWetu https://t.co/it5hhJgdQA — Jerry Meyer (@jerrymeyer247) December 21, 2016

Hamidou Diallo 21 & 7 in 55-52 loss tonight. UConn was 3 deep. Lots of buzz about a possible 2nd semester enrollment https://t.co/FtSZrdWetu — Jerry Meyer (@jerrymeyer247) December 21, 2016

Diallo, who is the 11th-ranked player in the Class of 2017 according to ESPN.com, is scheduled to make an official visit to Storrs early next week.

The Queens native has spent the last three years at Putnam Science Academy, which is about a half-hour drive from the UConn campus. He graduated from high school last spring, and has spent the first semester of this year as a post-graduate player.

Since he’s already graduated, Diallo may be eager to get his college career started as early as possible, so he can head to the NBA as early as possible. If he did decide to enroll in school, he likely wouldn’t choose Kentucky, which had been considered the favorite to land him in 2017, because the Wildcats already have a slew of NBA-ready guards.

Instead, Meyer and others believe he’d suit up for UConn, which appears to have a leg up on Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, and Syracuse, among other schools that have offered him a scholarship.

UConn has been recruiting Diallo “as long as anyone,” according to Ben Roberts of Kentucky.com, and he’s developed a great relationship with Kevin Ollie and the rest of the Huskies coaching staff. He’s also got a friend and former Putnam Science Academy teammate in Mamadou Diarra, who is redshirting with the Huskies this season after being diagnosed with a chronic knee condition.

Roberts writes that Meyer and his 247Sports colleague Andrew Slater both changed their “Crystal Ball” predictions for Diallo from Kentucky to UConn on Tuesday.

With the Huskies struggling mightily on offense, the idea of one of the nation’s top 2-guards crashing the lineup for the second half of the season is a dream worth dreaming for UConn fans.

Just picture this guy in a Huskies uniform:

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff