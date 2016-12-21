St. Thomas More coach Jere Quinn nominated for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

(WTNH)–Legendary St. Thomas More coach Jere Quinn has been nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame, the ‘Hoop Hall’ announced on Wednesday.

Quinn has spent 38 years at the prep school in Oakdale, building it into a destination for some of the country’s best high school talent.

Some of his former players include former UConn star Andre Drummond, former West Virginia standout Devin Ebanks, Rutgers star Quincy Douby and former North Carolina star Ed Cota.

Other nominees include former UConn head coach Dee Rowe, former UConn star Rebecca Lobo, and Kansas head coach Bill Self.

