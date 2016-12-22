College athletic directors create political action committee to lobby Congress so athletes won’t get paid

The Capitol Building as seen in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. A day ahead of a government shutdown deadline, Congress scrambled on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, to wrap-up unfinished business, voting decisively to send President Barack Obama a defense policy bill but facing obstacles on a stopgap spending measure. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
(WTNH)–Just when you thought the NCAA couldn’t get any worse.

An organization that represents athletic directors from the 129 FBS programs announced on Thursday that it is forming a political action committee. Yes, you read that right.

The organization is called LEAD1, which is a finely distracting and euphemistic name. The committee’s purpose will no doubt be to lobby Congress to ensure that college athletes will never be paid, no matter how many millions of dollars schools rake in as a result of their efforts.

Thanks to the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision of 2010, political action committees (PAC’s) are allowed to independently spend an unlimited amount of money to help a candidate or party reach office.

As SB Nation’s Alex Kirshner writes, this committee might also try to lobby for or against nominees for the National Labor Relations Board, which decided in 2014 that Northwestern University football players couldn’t unionize.

It could also lobby for judicial nominees who could rule on a case involving compensation for college athletes. It’s a power move by a powerful group of athletic directors who are bringing in more and more money each year off of the backs of their student-athletes.

Instead of working for a solution that makes sense for both the schools and the athletes, they’ll now use some of that money to make sure the college kids that generate millions of dollars in revenue never see their fair share.

Given where we are in this day and age, that sounds about right.

