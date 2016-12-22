Five-star recruit Hamidou Diallo stops by UConn practice, gets up some shots

(WTNH)–There was a special guest at UConn men’s basketball practice on Thursday, one that many overzealous Huskies fans are currently stalking on Twitter like teenage girls obsessed with their favorite pop star.

Hamidou Diallo, a five-star guard currently in his postgraduate year at Putnam Science Academy, made his official visit to Storrs on Thursday, hanging out with coach Kevin Ollie and watching practice before putting up some shots afterwards.

The local reporters at practice did some stalking of their own. Some of it innocuous:

Hamidou Diallo takes a few shots after UConn’s practice. pic.twitter.com/ID40Xd8lr7 — Neill Ostrout (@NeillOstrout) December 22, 2016

And others just a little bit creepy (check out that sweet iPhone zoom by the Hartford Courant’s Dom Amore):

Hamidou Diallo and Kevin Ollie talking after practice. Diallo on official visit pic.twitter.com/ryJBlwxgKF — Dom Amore (@AmoreCourant) December 22, 2016

Huskies fans want every piece of information they can get their hands on about Diallo, who was a Class of 2017 target of Kentucky, Kansas, Indiana, and Arizona, among other big-time programs.

Since he’s already graduated high school, he’s eligible to enroll in college as soon as next semester, which means he could suit up for a team in January.

If Diallo does enroll in school, Connecticut seems to be the likely frontrunner, according to people who closely follow this stuff. 247Sports.com gives UConn a 53% chance to land the 6-5 guard from Queens.

Diallo is ranked as the 9th-best prospect in the country by 247Sports. He’s also listed as the top shooting guard recruit.

Many recruiting experts pegged Kentucky as the favorite to land him had he decided to spend the entire season at Putnam Science Academy, but if he comes out early, with the goal of perhaps entering the 2017 NBA Draft, the consensus seems to be that he’d end up at UConn, which could use him more than the Wildcats at this point.

It’s all very interesting for UConn fans, who are looking for a lifeline after a pretty disastrous start to the season.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff