Highlights: Holy Cross holds off Sacred Heart, 72-67

By Published:
7639d69c5c004f65ba75700395633826

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Sacred Heart men’s basketball team rallied from an eight-point deficit to tie the Holy Cross Crusaders 67-67 with 0:45 to play Wednesday night, but the Crusaders scored the final five points to come away with a 72-67 win at the Pitt Center.

Sacred Heart (5-8) trailed 65-57 with 3:57 to play in the game after a Malachi Alexander three-pointer. Quincy McKnight got the comeback started with four straight points to cut the deficit to four, 65-61, with 2:58 remaining. Sean Hoehn then made a three with 2:00 to play to make the score 65-64. After a Karl Charles layup put Holy Cross back ahead by three, Hoehn tied the game with his second three-pointer with 0:45 left.

Alexander put in a layup on the Crusaders’ next possession to give Holy Cross a 69-67 lead. SHU had a chance to tie on its next possession, but Charles Tucker Jr. missed a pair of free throws. Holy Cross made 3-of-4 foul shots in the final 0:10 to make the final score 72-67.

Holy Cross (5-7) opened the game on a 7-2 run as Alexander scored five straight points in the span of less than a minute. The Pioneers then exploded for an 11-3 run over 3:10 to take a 13-10 lead with 14:44 to play in the first. SHU went 4-for-5 from the field during that stretch, which was capped off by a Chris Robinson three. Sacred Heart took its largest lead of the game at the 11:50 mark on a pair of Matej Buovac foul shots which made the score 20-14. The Crusaders came back with to take the lead with 7:11 left in the first as a Robert Champion three capped a 7-0 run that gave Holy Cross a 26-23 lead. Holy Cross used a 9-0 run late in the half to take a 35-27 advantage and led 41-35 at halftime.

The Pioneers cut into Holy Cross’ lead early in the second half. Robinson’s second three-pointer of the game at the 14:04 mark capped a 9-2 run for SHU that made the score 47-46. The Crusaders responded with their own 9-2 run to go back up by eight, 56-48, with 10:21 to go. The Pioneers got within three at the 7:04 mark before Holy Cross extended its lead back up to eight at the 3:40 mark.

Holy Cross shot 50% from the field while SHU shot 42.4%. Alexander led all scorers with 38 points and 10 rebounds. Lopez had his third double-double of the season posting a season-high 22 points with 10 rebounds. Hoehn had 10 points and tied a season high with six assists. Buovac had 10 points off the bench.

Sacred Heart opens Northeast Conference play at the Pitt Center on December 29 against Robert Morris at 3:30 p.m. For the doubleheader on the 29th, youth can purchase a ticket for $2 to the game and bring their grandparents for free.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s