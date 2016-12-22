Report: Spring football league featuring former NFL players to debut in April 2017

(WTNH)–NFL football in April?

Well, sort of. A series of tweets from SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday had fans excited for a new spring league coming in April 2017.

The league will reportedly feature four teams of veteran NFL free agents, though despite this tweet, it has no connection to the NFL, according to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio:

BREAKING: The NFL will have a spring league starting in the spring of 2017, structured around four squads of veteran free agent players — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) December 22, 2016

The league won’t be as competitive as the NFL itself, obviously, and players that are currently on NFL teams won’t be allowed to play in the league.

But giving fans more football, especially in the spring, months away from the end of the last season and the start of a new one, seems like a great idea, even if it isn’t an NFL production.

The NBA has had a lot of success with its Summer League, which has exploded in popularity in recent years and gives fans a chance to watch even more basketball during a traditionally dead period.

The spring league will reportedly conduct practices and six games from April 5 through April 26.

It’s not clear yet where exactly the four teams will compete, but stay tuned for more details on this in the coming days.

