UConn’s Kentan Facey honoring late father with his play on the court

(WTNH)–Kentan Facey’s dad never got the chance to see his son play basketball. Not in college, or even back home in Jamaica.

“The good thing is, I had a great dream the other day, I saw him and we were smiling and laughing,” Kentan said. “I woke up feeling happy, and I was just in a great mood all week because I had that dream.”

When he first started out playing in Jamaica, Facey’s dad Kenneth would drop him off at the gym before going to work.

“That part of it is the only thing that I really regret. Him never getting to see me play in a game,” he said.

Facey lost his dad to cardiovascular disease last year.

What his son did last time out on the floor against North Florida would have put a smile on his face. It certainly gave Kentan a shot of confidence.

“For me to keep that, I just need to come out in the games and keep being aggressive, and ” Facey said.

“He’s just playing with a clear mind. I think he’s in his best place ever mentally,” Kevin Ollie said. “You know, losing your dad can take you away from basketball and kind of depressed a little bit, but he bounced back.”

“We need him to be aggressive. The way that he’s playing, he’s helping us win games,” said freshman guard Christian Vital.

Facey was a late comer to basketball. He didn’t pick the sport up until he was 15. Now a senior at Connecticut, the 6-10 forward has spent years finding his role with the Huskies.

“It was tough. I had to wait my turn and just keep working, but I feel like if you stick with it and just keep working, it might turn around for you,” Facey said.

“I’m still just trying to stay as positive I can,” he said. “Off the court, on the court, I’m just proud of myself for sticking with the process.”

More stories by John Pierson