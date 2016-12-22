Yale men’s basketball puts up fight before falling at Temple, 83-77

From YaleBulldogs.com:

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Yale held Obi Enechionyia, Temple’s leading scorer, to 1-of-11 shooting and three points, nearly 14 below his season average. Alani Moore II, though, more than picked up the slack. Moore scored 26 points in 37 minutes as the Owls held off the Bulldogs 83-77 before a crowd of 4,775 at the Liacouras Center.

Sam Downey had a career night for Yale, scoring 15 points and grabbing 17 rebounds to post his first double-double. Miye Oni and Jordan Bruner added 15 points apiece, and Trey Phills contributed 10 points.

The loss snapped the Bulldogs’ four-game winning streak.

Temple (9-4) has won eight of its last 10 games, including back-to-back victories over Florida State and West Virginia.

The Owls had a 35-28 lead at halftime. Yale made a couple of second-half runs, pulling within four on two occasions, but couldn’t quite get over the hump.

“It was an up-and-down game,” said James Jones, The Joel E. Smilow, Class of 1954 Head Coach of the Bulldogs. “Every time we made a run, they were able to answer. There were a couple of times where we got our hands on the ball but just couldn’t grab it.”

Yale held the Owls to 33.8 percent from the field. Temple, though, made 11 three-pointers and was outstanding at the free throw line, connecting on 28-of-30 attempts (93.3 percent).

“If they shoot 70 percent, maybe we win,” Jones said.

It was another strong performance for the Bulldogs against a high-major opponent. Yale opened the season with a victory at Washington back on Nov. 13 and also stayed with Pitt of the ACC before dropping a 75-70 decision.

Yale enters a 10-day break for the holidays with a 6-5 overall record. The Bulldogs host Hartford on Jan. 2 and then have another home game with Mitchell on Jan. 7 before returning to Philadelphia to open Ivy League play at Penn on Jan. 13.

Yale outscored Temple 32-14 in the paint, thanks largely to the play of Downey and Bruner, who combined for 30 points and 25 rebounds. Bruner also had four of the Bulldogs’ six blocks. Nine of Downey’s 17 rebounds came at the offensive end.

Temple took its biggest lead of the game, 48-35, on a Shizz Alston Jr. three-pointer early in the second half. Yale answered with an 8-0 run, capped by a Bruner jumper.

The Owls pushed the lead back to 11, but the Bulldogs refused to go away. Alex Copeland’s three-pointer pulled them within four with 22 seconds left, but Alston Jr. and Quinton Rose made four free throws to seal it.

Temple was 21-of-23 from the foul line in the second half.

NOTES: Oni had six rebounds and five assists to go along with his 15 points… The Bulldogs had assists on 20 of their 27 field goals… This was either the first or second meeting between the teams. Temple’s records show a 15-3 Yale win in the 1897-98 season, but that game does not appear in Yale’s all-time results record… Jones and Temple coach Fran Dunphy had a longer-than normal chat just prior to tipoff. Dunphy spent 17 seasons as the head coach at Penn where he posted a 310-163 overall record and won 10 Ivy League championships. Jones’ Yale teams had a number of memorable games with the Quakers in the early 2000s when Dunphy was at the helm… Tipoff for the Yale-Hartford game on Jan. 2 is set for 7 p.m… After California’s home loss earlier this week, the Bulldogs’ 18-game home winning streak is now tied with Miami, Florida’s for the sixth longest active streak in the nation.

Report filed by Tim Bennett (timothy.bennett@yale.edu), Yale Sports Publicity

