Record-setting Sheehan running back Zach Davis commits to Fordham

(WTNH)–The young man who holds the Connecticut high school record for the most rushing yards and touchdowns in a game is headed to the Bronx.

Sheehan’s Zach Davis committed to Fordham University on Friday, making his announcement on Instagram.

Davis heads to Fordham after a record-setting season for the Titans. He scored 10—yes, 10—rushing touchdowns in a game against Jonathan Law in October. He also rushed for 543 yards in that game.

Davis holds the school record with 3,588 yards this season and was a first-team all-state selection.

