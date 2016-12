(WTNH)–SportzEdge’s John Pierson caught up with former Sacred Heart of Waterbury star Mustapha Heron after his Auburn Tigers beat UConn at the XL Center in Hartford on Friday afternoon.

Heron talks about the transition from high school to college, playing right away, and why he decided to move away from home to go to school. He also talks about his future, and whether or not he’s done his Christmas shopping.

Check it out in the video above.

