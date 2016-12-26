A list of candidates who might replace Bob Diaco as UConn’s head coach

(WTNH)–It’s official—Bob Diaco will be out as UConn head football coach, effective January 2nd.

All of those fans (80 percent of those who voted in our Twitter poll) who couldn’t stomach the Molotov cocktail of ugliness any longer have gotten their wish.

So who might replace him as head Husky?

Here’s a list of candidates who might be considered for the job:

Joe Moorhead, Penn State Offensive Coordinator.

Not minutes after the news of Diaco’s firing came out, Moorhead’s name was mentioned by NBC’s Kevin Nathan as his likely replacement. ESPN’s Steve Levy even tweeted that the deal could already be done:

Hearing it might already be done. If so Penn St. will need 3rd different offensive coordinator in 4 seasons & 5th coordinator overall. https://t.co/0sKLoUeqVP — Steve Levy (@espnSteveLevy) December 26, 2016

Moorhead was part of the reason for Penn State’s miraculous turnaround and Big Ten championship run this season. The Nittany Lions’ offense was one of the most explosive in the nation, ranking 22nd overall at 36.7 points per game. Moorhead was instrumental in helping develop stud sophomore quarterback Trace McSorley, who threw for 3,360 yards and 25 touchdowns against just five picks.

The 43-year-old was the head coach at Fordham from 2012-15. He also served as UConn’s offensive coordinator in 2009-10 and quarterbacks coach in 2011. He’s spent his entire football career in the northeast, and knows the ins and outs of recruiting in the area, so he figures to be a top candidate.

It’s not all good news though, as Yahoo! Sports’ Pat Forde tweeted Monday that Moorhead is not a candidate for the UConn job and would like to stay at Penn State through 2017.

Y sources: @BallCoachJoeMo standing firm in commitment to Penn State for ’17. Loved his time at UConn, but not a candidate to replace Diaco. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) December 26, 2016

Greg Schiano, Ohio State Defensive Coordinator.

Aaron Torres of FoxSports.com pointed out Schiano’s candidacy, and it’s not a bad idea. Schiano turned the program around at Rutgers, orchestrating one of the more impressive rebuilds in college football history.

He was an excellent recruiter, a friend of Bill Belichick, and has NFL credentials, having spent two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s another defensive-minded guy, but given his past success with rebuilding jobs in the northeast, he’d be an outstanding choice.

Plus, it would make all 14 Rutgers fans out there upset, so that’s always a plus.

Randy Edsall, former UConn head coach.

This one’s probably not going to happen given the fact that half of Connecticut hates Edsall for the way he ditched the program and bolted for Maryland after the Fiesta Bowl in 2010. But, there’s a new A.D. and a completely different athletic department staff in place now. The bad feelings left with the previous administration have certainly subsided.

Why not bring back the guy that had the most success in program history? Makes sense to me. It probably won’t happen though, especially because new A.D. Pat Benedict will want to hire his own guy.

Todd Orlando, Texas Defensive Coordinator.

Hiring Orlando would be like going back to the Edsall era without actually hiring Randy Edsall. He spent 11 years at UConn as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach before moving on to Florida International, Utah State and then Houston, where he was fortunate enough to work under rising star Tom Herman.

It’d be a tough decision to leave Texas after just moving there with Herman less than a month ago, but head coaching opportunities don’t come around every day.

Les Miles, Former LSU coach.

A lot of people have been reporting this one, but yeah, it ain’t gonna happen.

