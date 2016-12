(WTNH)–UConn point guard Jalen Adams is still questionable for the Huskies’ Wednesday afternoon game against Houston. The sophomore is still feeling the effects of the concussion he suffered in Friday’s game against Auburn.

Head coach Kevin Ollie said concussion protocol is being followed, and a decision will be made before the 3 p.m. tip at the XL Center.

All of the injuries have the Huskies down to just seven scholarship players.

