UConn trying to figure out ways to pull out close games

(WTNH)–The UConn men’s basketball team looks to push through its latest setback with a game Wednesday afternoon against Houston. The Huskies could certainly use Jalen Adams, who went down with a concussion against Auburn last Friday. Not sure yet when he’ll be back.

It seems like it’s been nothing but bad news for Kevin Ollie’s guys this season. Senior Kentan Facey is trying to find a silver lining.

“A lot of guys are growing in certain areas, but we just need to be able to come out here and pull these wins out,” Facey said. “We’re losing a lot of games by two, three points, and we can’t have that going into conference play.”

UConn takes on Houston at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the XL Center.

