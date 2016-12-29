High-scoring East Haven hockey led by trio of talented players

(WTNH)–The East Haven High School hockey team is off to a red-hot start. The Yellowjackets are 3-0, and have scored 31 goals in those three games. They’ve got a nice blend of experience, and extremely talented freshmen to work with.

The top line features freshman Nick Capone, who’s already committed to play hockey at Maine, freshman Jake Aloi, and his brother Joe, who’s a senior.

Capone has 18 points by himself through three games, and the Aloi brothers have combined to score 23. This is a tight-knit group all around.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff