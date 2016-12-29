UConn players, fans react to Randy Edsall’s return to the Huskies

(WTNH)–Ever since the news that UConn was bringing its most successful football coach in history back to the sidelines, most fans and even more players have been fired up.

Here’s some of the best reaction on Twitter, beginning with Dallas Cowboys star cornerback, and former Husky first-round pick Byron Jones:

I just spoke to Randy Edsall before the Lions game! I’m fired up about the hire by Uconn! Let’s put Uconn football back on the map! — Byron Jones (@Byron31Jump) December 28, 2016

Donald Brown, who was a first-team All-American at UConn under Edsall, was also pumped:

You could say the same for Shelton’s own Dan Orlovsky, who played for Edsall and led UConn to its first-ever bowl win back in 2004:

Now THAT is some news to come out of a meeting to! FIRED UP for @RandyEdsall and @UConnFootball

I feel I know Coach Edsall as good as — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 28, 2016

This fan pointed out Edsall’s fantastic record at the Rent:

While this fan had some fun with memes:

You vs the guy the AD told you not to worry about @NoEscalators pic.twitter.com/RUNfHR3Qjn — Eric Ploch (@thericshaw) December 28, 2016

And UConn play-by-play announcer Joe D’Ambrosio reminded fans that Edsall’s press conference Friday at the Rent will be open for everyone:

It’s official @RandyEdsall press conference Friday at 11 @PWStadium FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC — Joe D’Ambrosio (@JoeDSports) December 28, 2016

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff