UConn players, fans react to Randy Edsall’s return to the Huskies

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2009, file photo, Connecticut head coach Randy Edsall, greets a player after his team scored against West Virginia during an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va. Edsall, who coached UConn from 1999-2010, left for Maryland in 2011 and was fired midway through his fifth season as Maryland's head coach. UConn announced Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, that Edsall has agreed to return as Connecticut's football coach. He would replace Bob Diaco, who was fired effective Jan. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Switzer, File)
(WTNH)–Ever since the news that UConn was bringing its most successful football coach in history back to the sidelines, most fans and even more players have been fired up.

Here’s some of the best reaction on Twitter, beginning with Dallas Cowboys star cornerback, and former Husky first-round pick Byron Jones:

Donald Brown, who was a first-team All-American at UConn under Edsall, was also pumped:

You could say the same for Shelton’s own Dan Orlovsky, who played for Edsall and led UConn to its first-ever bowl win back in 2004:

This fan pointed out Edsall’s fantastic record at the Rent:

While this fan had some fun with memes:

 

And UConn play-by-play announcer Joe D’Ambrosio reminded fans that Edsall’s press conference Friday at the Rent will be open for everyone:

