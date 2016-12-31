WATCH: Current, former players react to Randy Edsall’s return to UConn

(WTNH)–Fan reaction to the Randy Edsall hire has been mixed, but if he wins, everyone will of course be back on board. (We’re looking at you, @NoEscalators). So, what do current and former players think of the hire?

Many were at Friday’s news conference, and the reaction was extremely positive.

“Nobody’s perfect. He made a mistake. He apologized in front of everybody, and he said, you know, let’s move forward,” said former running back Andre Dixon, who played for Connecticut from 2007-10. “What more can you ask for, than for a person to stand up there and say, ‘I’m sorry?’ That’s what he did, and I accept his apology.”

“He just seems very motivated and energized, so that’s going to get us motivated and energized as well,” said junior running back Arkeel Newsome.

“I’m excited, I think everybody here is excited, this is one of the biggest press conferences I’ve ever seen,” said former player Uyi Osunde. “I think it’s a great hire. I think Randy’s the right guy to recalibrate the program and bring it back to what we experienced six or seven years ago.”

“We need this man right now,” said Dixon. “We need wins. I’m just happy he’s back, man. I’m excited. It’s a great time to be a Husky.”

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff