WATCH: Current, former players react to Randy Edsall’s return to UConn

By Published: Updated:
b4d9e2e47f9f4e9dbf15f2f3db7b3e17

(WTNH)–Fan reaction to the Randy Edsall hire has been mixed, but if he wins, everyone will of course be back on board. (We’re looking at you, @NoEscalators). So, what do current and former players think of the hire?

Many were at Friday’s news conference, and the reaction was extremely positive.

“Nobody’s perfect. He made a mistake. He apologized in front of everybody, and he said, you know, let’s move forward,” said former running back Andre Dixon, who played for Connecticut from 2007-10. “What more can you ask for, than for a person to stand up there and say, ‘I’m sorry?’ That’s what he did, and I accept his apology.”

“He just seems very motivated and energized, so that’s going to get us motivated and energized as well,” said junior running back Arkeel Newsome.

“I’m excited, I think everybody here is excited, this is one of the biggest press conferences I’ve ever seen,” said former player Uyi Osunde. “I think it’s a great hire. I think Randy’s the right guy to recalibrate the program and bring it back to what we experienced six or seven years ago.”

“We need this man right now,” said Dixon. “We need wins. I’m just happy he’s back, man. I’m excited. It’s a great time to be a Husky.”

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s