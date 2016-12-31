Highlights: New Haven men’s hoops goes wire to wire in 83-61 win over Queens College

From NewHavenChargers.com:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. – The University of New Haven men’s basketball team (7-5, 2-4 Northeast-10) closed out the 2016 portion of its schedule winning its fourth in the last five games after leading the Queens Knights end-to-end for an 83-61 victory. Dominating the Chargers offense on the day was sophomore Michael Bourke (South Orange, N.J./The Hun School of Princeton) who came off the bench to score a game-high 20 points, one of five players in double figures.

Bourke’s 20 points came on a 5-of-7 effort from the field, including three from long range, while he was also one two players who finished a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Joining him in leading the team was a trio of starters, freshmen Elijah Bailey (Freeport, N.Y./The Hotchkiss School) (14 points) and Kessly Felizor (Hightstown, N.J./Hightstown) (10) and junior Danny Upchurch (Bridgeport, Conn./Notre Dame Catholic) (10), while freshman Roy Kane, Jr. (Norwalk, Conn./Norwalk) came off the bench to chip in 11 points as he closed out the day two rebounds shy of his first career double double.

As a team, New Haven shot 54.2 percent from the field, making 26-of-48 field goal attempts with eight coming from long range. The Chargers also finished 23-of-25 from the free throw line, an impressive 92 percent. The 54.2 percent from the field is a season-high and the second time this year the Chargers have shot 50 percent or better, while it is the first time this season that five players have finished in double figures. Additionally, the 23 free throws is the second time New Haven has connected on 20 or more this season and the most since the Chargers converted 25 against Southern Connecticut on December 2, 2015.

The Blue and Gold also closed out the afternoon with a 33-31 advantage on the boards with Kane’s eight rebounds tied for the team-high with Felizor. Overall, eight players finished with at least one rebound on the day.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff