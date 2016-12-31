Highlights: Southern Connecticut State men’s basketball knocks off Holy Family, 78-65

From SouthernCTOwls.com:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Junior Jerry Luckett, Jr. (Milwaukee, Wisc.) registered his fifth double-double on the year as the Southern Connecticut State University men’s basketball team captured its ninth win on the season after defeating Holy Family, 78-65.

TEAM RECORDS: SCSU (9-4, 5-1 NE10); HOLY FAMILY (5-8, 3-1 CACC)

QUICK START
The Owls got off to an early 14-6 lead, sparked by sophomore Isaiah McLeod (Cambridge, Mass), who scored six of those 14 points with two three-point shots. Luckett, Jr. would close out the first half with eight points and seven rebounds, as the Owls headed into halftime with a 36-27 lead. McLeod scored 14 of his season-high 23 points in the first half.

FIRST HALF STATS
SCSU outrebounded Holy Family, 26-20. The Owls scored 16 of its 36 points inside the paint. SCSU shot 46.7 percent from the field on 14-of-30 attempts (5-of-13 from 3-point range).

THE CLOSEOUT
With 9:32 to play in the game, the Tigers would trim the deficit to eight points. Sophomore Joey Wallace (Rochester, N.Y) gave the Owls an 11-point lead after a three-point shot that gave the Owls a 59-48 lead with 8:32 to play. SCSU stretched its lead to 18 points with 3:02 to play after two free-throws by senior Michael Mallory (Waterbury, Conn.). The Owls would go on to win the game, 78-65.

LUCKETT, JR.
The junior finished the game with 14 points and 12 rebounds on 4-of-7 shooting (6-of-10 from the line) in 32 minutes of play.

OWLS DEBUT
Senior Kayjuan Bynum (Springfield, Mass.) made his Owls debut where he registered four points and four rebounds (two offensive) in seven minutes of play. Bynum, who played four seasons on the Southern Connecticut State University football team, joined the men’s basketball team on Dec. 28.

