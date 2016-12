(WTNH)–Don’t miss this, Huskies fans. We go one-on-one with new (and old) UConn football head coach Randy Edsall to talk about his departure from the program after the 2011 Fiesta Bowl, watching UConn regress without him, and finally, returning home.

Edsall talks about bringing back some of his former stars as role models for the younger guys, getting back to recruiting, and how he’s changed since his previous days with the Huskies.

Check it out in the video above.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff