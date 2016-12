(WTNH)–It was an emotional day for Randy Edsall. The former UConn head coach was welcomed with open arms back to a place where he spent 11 years of his life, and where he guided the football program to previously unforeseen heights.

He got a little bit emotional when talking about the statue for slain former player Jasper Howard at Rentschler Field. Edsall said that he hopes to continue to make a positive impact on the lives of all of his players.

Check out the video above.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff