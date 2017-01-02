Matthew Peca becomes first Quinnipiac player to score a point in NHL

By Published:
Tampa Bay Lightning center Matthew Peca (63) skates around Montreal Canadiens center Torrey Mitchell (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Lightning center Matthew Peca (63) skates around Montreal Canadiens center Torrey Mitchell (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

(WTNH)–The Bobcats are on the board.

It was only a matter of time until one of Quinnipiac’s college hockey stars made their impact on the NHL, and on Saturday night, Tampa Bay Lightning rookie and former Bobcat standout Matthew Peca became the first to break through.

Peca, 23, earned his first career NHL point in Tampa Bay’s 3-1 win over Carolina on Saturday, assisting on Alex Killorn’s second-period goal to put the Bolts up 3-0. It was the first point ever recorded by a former Quinnipiac player in the NHL.

Bobcats head coach Rand Pecknold has built Quinnipiac into a national hockey power, with the school having made two championship game appearances in the last four years. Unlike the NBA or the NFL, it takes a little while for college hockey stars to make their mark at the NHL level, but the waiting period is now over.

Peca, who ranks sixth on Quinnipiac’s all-time scoring list, spent the last two seasons playing for the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL.

He was as good a candidate as any of the Bobcats’ recent stars to make his impact felt at the NHL level first. He likely won’t be the last, either.

Check out video of Peca’s assist below, and visit QuinnipiacBobcats.com for more.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s