Yale remembers “all-time great” supporter Donald Scharf

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Donald Scharf’s lifetime commitment and generosity of time and energy to Yale and Yale athletics is unprecedented. The University lost a great friend from the class of 1955 on Dec. 29 when Scharf passed away in Connecticut.



Not only did Scharf serve on myriad athletic boards, including the associations for Yale football, hockey, lacrosse and basketball, he also devoted much time and effort to community outreach and in strengthening Yale’s ties with New Haven.



Scharf, a Berkeley College Fellow and a recipient of both an Elm and Ivy Award and a Yale Medal, served as chairman of the Yale Youth Day Committee and was a significant force behind the National Youth Sports Program.



“Yale Football has lost one of its all-time great supporters. For over 60 years, Don Scharf uniquely contributed to our program and its players. Known for many roles ranging from secretary of the Yale Football Association to volunteer in Yale Athletics, Don shined brightest in his devotion to finding students summer and full-time employment,” said Pat Ruwe ’83, former Yale captain and current Yale Football Association President. “Using his bully pulpit earned through good deeds, Don reached out to titans of industry and strongly requested they hire our athletes. He single-handedly started our career development program. Don’s efforts are irreplaceable. He touched so many lives, including mine, and will be deeply missed.”

The man who helped bring the New York Giants to Yale Bowl for two seasons in the 1970s was a highly successful businessman in New York City before coming back to the New Haven area and dedicating his life to helping others. That included working with organizations like the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the New Haven Gridiron Club, just to name a few.



“He was so good about helping us with jobs, and he took such a great interest in our players,” said Yale’s football hall of fame head coach Carm Cozza. “He would do everything he could to help our program. He knew so many of the players and followed them long after they left Yale. He impacted so many lives and will be sorely missed.”



Shortly after Tom Beckett became Yale’s Director of Athletics in 1994, Scharf, who had been working for WorldTek Travel in New Haven, joined the athletics department as a volunteer assistant to the director, assisting with alumni relations, development and community outreach.

“Yale Athletics has lost a legendary figure who for nearly seven decades devoted himself to supporting his alma mater and the students and alums he loved so dearly,” said Beckett.



Scharf, who was honored at the Yale Golf Classic and many other athletics events, lived in Madison, Conn., for most of his life but was known around the country and beyond for his philanthropy and devotion to his school. It was typical of Scharf on a regular basis to be finding ways to feed youth groups, organize charity events and or help students find jobs.



“As he did for many other Yale athletes over the years, Don Scharf arranged my first job interview in New York City,” said Greg Hall ’77, a member of the Yale Football Team. “For those who came to Yale from distant places like Sioux City, Iowa, with dreams of the doors Yale might open for us, Don Scharf helped open those doors, but not before making sure we had an appropriate shirt and tie for the interview and a ride to the New Haven train station.”



Arrangements are private.

-Filed by Steve Conn, Yale Sports Publicity

