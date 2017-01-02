Yale’s budding freshman stars, Jordan Bruner and Miye Oni, lead Bulldogs to easy win over Hartford

Yale’s super freshmen, Jordan Bruner and Miye Oni led the Bulldogs to an relatively easy in-state 88-72 victory over Hartford Monday night at the John J. Lee Amphitheater of the Payne Whitney Gymnasium.

Bruner, coming on strong after missing the first four games due to a pre-season injury, had 25 points and eight rebounds, while Oni’s 16 points were exceeded by his 10 boards.

The Hawks had an early 2-0 lead, fell behind, then moved ahead by three midway in the first half. After Sam Downe’s pair of free throws and a layup, before Oni’s two from the line gave the Bulldogs a 30-27 halftime lead, which they held throughout.

Hartford’s Jalen Ross brought his team to within one, 34-33, with a jump shot before two consecutive 3-pointers by Blake Reynolds gave the Bulldogs a seven point spread, 40-33.

At the 16:03 mark, Reynolds made a pair of free throws and Alex Copeland sank two technical foul shots and Yale led 47-35.

Downey scored 14 points for Yale (7-5) and Reynolds added 12.

Ross led Hartford (5-10) with 31 points marking the third time this season he has hit for 30 or more.

In a losing cause, Jason Dunn had 13, while Jack Hobbs and Hassan Attia each added 11 points.

Yale is now 7-5 and continues to build on its record two season home court winning streak, now up to 19 games, including seven racked up by the current edition. The Bulldogs have one more game before Ivy League play, a meeting with Division III Mitchell College of New London on Saturday.

