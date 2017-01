By: Ryan Kristafer, WTNH Reporter

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Milford Ice Pavilion. Maybe you’re looking for something fun to do with the family, as we bundle up for the winter months.

Whether it’s open skate, skating lessons, or hockey training… the Pavilion has you covered. I spoke with a few of their clinic directors, and for skater, Anthony Costantini… his time on the ice has come full circle.

Check it out in the video above.

