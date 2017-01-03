Even without “Twin Towers,” Hamden Hall girls’ hoops still excelling

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published:
9a57faffde0449058de23349a035e9b6

(WTNH)–Gone are six-foot-six Naomi Van Nes and six-foot-three Rachel Menze. Both are playing college ball. Losing that kind of size has changed the dynamic of the Hamden Hall girls’ basketball team.

But the Hornets are still playing pretty well despite the loss of their “Twin Towers.” On Monday, Hamden Hall beat Sandvika—a team from Norway.

Meg Borelli is coaching a different type of team this season– one relying on speed and guard play.

The younger Hornets are starting to find their stride playing a faster style of ball, and they’re having fun doing it.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s