Even without “Twin Towers,” Hamden Hall girls’ hoops still excelling

(WTNH)–Gone are six-foot-six Naomi Van Nes and six-foot-three Rachel Menze. Both are playing college ball. Losing that kind of size has changed the dynamic of the Hamden Hall girls’ basketball team.

But the Hornets are still playing pretty well despite the loss of their “Twin Towers.” On Monday, Hamden Hall beat Sandvika—a team from Norway.

Meg Borelli is coaching a different type of team this season– one relying on speed and guard play.

The younger Hornets are starting to find their stride playing a faster style of ball, and they’re having fun doing it.

