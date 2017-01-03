Kia Nurse holding down UConn backcourt while Huskies set sights on 100 straight wins

(WTNH)–The way the UConn women’s basketball team is playing, setting a new record for most consecutive wins seems like a given. The Huskies are just two wins away from tying their mark of 90 straight.

Geno Auriemma’s ladies can will make it 89 on Wednesday against East Carolina. Honestly, it doesn’t look like UConn will be tested again until they play South Carolina on February 13th, when they would be going for win number 100 in a row.

For now, the focus remains on the task at hand — beating ECU.

Junior guard Kia Nurse has quietly had to hold together the backcourt for a good part of the year. The graduation of Moriah Jefferson and losing Soniya Chong for a while this season put more work on Nurse’s plate.

“I figured out that for me to be successful, I have to be really good on defense every single night,” Nurse said. “Whatever matchup I have that night, I have to play it to the best of my ability.”

“I would like to take a little more off of her shoulders and just let her do what she’s good at, instead of having to be responsible for everything back there,” Geno Auriemma said. “Being back there with Mo the last two years, that’s a luxury that she doesn’t have right now.”

Check out the video for more.

