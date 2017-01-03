Kia Nurse holding down UConn backcourt while Huskies set sights on 100 straight wins

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published:
Connecticut's Kia Nurse reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut's Kia Nurse reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–The way the UConn women’s basketball team is playing, setting a new record for most consecutive wins seems like a given. The Huskies are just two wins away from tying their mark of 90 straight.

Geno Auriemma’s ladies can will make it 89 on Wednesday against East Carolina. Honestly, it doesn’t look like UConn will be tested again until they play South Carolina on February 13th, when they would be going for win number 100 in a row.

For now, the focus remains on the task at hand — beating ECU.

Junior guard Kia Nurse has quietly had to hold together the backcourt for a good part of the year. The graduation of Moriah Jefferson and losing Soniya Chong for a while this season put more work on Nurse’s plate.

“I figured out that for me to be successful, I have to be really good on defense every single night,” Nurse said. “Whatever matchup I have that night, I have to play it to the best of my ability.”

“I would like to take a little more off of her shoulders and just let her do what she’s good at, instead of having to be responsible for everything back there,” Geno Auriemma said. “Being back there with Mo the last two years, that’s a luxury that she doesn’t have right now.”

Check out the video for more.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s