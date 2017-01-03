Sixty-three years ago, the NBA found a home away from home in New Haven

By Joel Alderman

The growing pains of the National Basketball Association gave fans in a few non-league cities, such as New Haven, Connecticut, the opportunity to see NBA games up close in fairly intimate surroundings.

These were not pre-season or exhibition games, but regular matchups that counted in the standings and in the league’s statistical data base. The teams would often go to places where courts and crowds were available, even though the playing conditions were far from ideal. New Haven was one of those locations “in the hinterlands” that helped spread the word about the NBA.

The site of the in-season games here was the long since demolished New Haven Arena, an all-purpose building which served a great need in the community even though it was hard to maintain and left a lot to be desired.

New Haven was a staunch sports city and the fans went to the Arena in good numbers to see many of the all-time greats of that or any era, names that are still known and respected by knowledgeable basketball fans.

Among those who played in the building, fronted on Grove Street between State and Orange Streets, were Bob Cousy, Bill Sharman, (Easy) Ed Mccauley, all of the Boston Celtics; Neil Johnston and Paul Arizin, both NBA scoring champions with the Philadelphia Warriors; Harry Gallatin, Vince Boryla and Nat (Sweetwater) Clifton of the New York Knickerbockers; and the great George Mikan, along with his Minneapolis Lakers’ teammates Jim Pollard and Vern Mikkelson.

It was a period in New Haven sports history made possible by a combination of circumstances.

1) The league had not yet been exposed to national television, and the best way to spread the gospel of pro basketball was to bring it into non-league cities.

2) Many clubs had trouble drawing consistently good crowds at home. Even in New York and Boston, four-team doubleheaders were occasionally staged to boost attendance.

3) Games in places like New Haven often attracted more than the average turnout in league cities, where games were not unique and a saturation point was reached since they were played two or three times a week.

4) Playing dates in the major buildings were at a premium. Some games in New York had to take place in the 69th Street Regiment Armory. Joe Lapchick, the coach of the Knicks, said after his team defeated Philadelphia in New Haven in 1954, “This is a good set-up for us if we draw like we did tonight (5,200). Neither New York nor Boston can get its home floor as often as the other clubs do.”

It was the second NBA game to be staged in the Arena, and New York won, 84-82, over Philadelphia on Carl Braun’s off-balance jump shot. But it was Neil Johnston, who scored 32 points on sweeping hooks and arching push shots, who began a love story with the New Haven fans. He reminded many of them of the immensely popular Tony Lavelli, the Yale great of the mid-40’s, who himself had a fling in the NBA before becoming a night club act playing the accordion.

1953-1954 season

The first game in New Haven took place exactly sixty-three years ago on January 3, 1954. There was a capacity crowd of 5,150 paid and unpaid. The “unpaid” came from the common belief that countless fans would bribe their way past the ticket takers at the Arena, especially at sellouts. As a result, fans with no designated seats would take places on the aisle stairways, until they were forced to move by the Fire Marshall.

In that inaugural season, the Boston Celtics defeated the Baltimore Bullets, 90-72, behind the passing, dribbling and shooting wizardry of the brilliant Bob Cousy, who scored 19 points, despite sitting out most of the second quarter with a touch of the intestinal flu. Bill Sharman had 18 and “Easy” Ed Mccauley 17, all to become future pro basketball immortals.

The most spectacular performance that cold Saturday night in New Haven was turned in by a rookie, 6-11 Ray Felix of the Bullets. He had starred at Long Island University and was again playing for his former college coach, Clair Bee, who was directing the Bullets. But Felix could not beat the Celtics alone, despite his output of 35 points.

Felix was to become the Rookie of the Year in the NBA, where he played for nine seasons. He died of a heart attack in 1991 at the age of 60.

One of the Celtics’ starters was Bob Brannum, who tallied nine points and had his own cheering section because of his off-season job as the golf pro at Hamden’s Sleeping Giant course. He was often referred to as Cousy’s body guard. He died of pancreatic cancer in 2005 at the age of 79.

A Boston reserve, Chuck Cooper, scored two points (foul shots) that night, and the fans were seeing the first Black player ever to be drafted by an NBA team. He, along with Nat Sweetwater Clifton and Earl Lloyd was the originals of their race to play in the league, all starting in the 1950-51 season.

Cousy and Cooper played in New Haven before the NBA played there

Cousy and Cooper had played in New Haven earlier as collegians. Cousy, who is now 88 years of age, came here as an 18-year old freshman with Holy Cross in 1947 and scored nine points off the bench in a 45-31 win over Yale. In 1948, by then a starter, Cousy outscored another hoop star, Yale’s Tony Lavelli, 20 to 15, as his Crusaders won, 56-44.

Holy Cross and Yale was a bitter rivalry then and Yale won the next two meetings. In their game in 1949, when Yale went to its first NCAA tournament, Cousy led with 19 points, but the Crusaders were defeated by Coach Howard Hobson’s team, 66-62.

In his senior year, 1950, Cousy played his fourth and final game against Yale when the Crusaders were ranked fourth in the country by the Associated Press. Although Cousy had 18 points, they were not enough as Yale, despite Lavelli having graduated, took a thrilling 66-62 decision.

It was the last regular game that season for those Crusaders. From New Haven, they proceeded to win the 8-team NCAA tournament in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Cousy returned to the New Haven Arena as a college coach

Cousy made two more appearances at the New Haven Arena, during a period that Fairfield University was playing several home games there. He was the coach of Boston College on Dec. 7, 1966, when the Eagles defeated Fairfield, 93-76, before a reported 3,800. Again on Dec. 19, 1968, Cousy’s highly ranked team got the best of the Stags, 81-69, as 2,500 looked on.

Chuck Cooper also played previously in New Haven

Just as Bob Cousy had earlier played in New Haven collegiately, so did Chuck Cooper when he was with Duquesne in 1949. The previous season he had 21 points in a three-point win in McKeesport, Pa. In the return game the next season at the Payne Whitney Gym, Cooper led the Dukes with 17 but was outshone by Lavelli’s 26 in a 71-56 Bulldog victory.

It is doubtful when Cousy and Cooper played in New Haven against Yale in their college careers, that either one could have predicted that he would later return to the same city and be on the court of the New Haven Arena as members of the Boston Celtics.

Community involvement

Someone had the bright idea of giving the NBA’s New Haven debut a Connecticut flavor. So a preliminary game was arranged for two semi-pro clubs. Hamilton Propellers of Windsor Locks defeated the local Roessler Yellow Tags. In the lineup for the Props was a former UConn star, Wally Widholm. Roesslers’ roster included Bob Saulsbury, who went on to coaching fame with Wilbur Cross High School, and Bob Stefanowski, both former high school players with Hillhouse of New Haven.

The NBA games in the Arena were the brainstorm of the building’s owner and general manager, Nate Podoloff, and his brother Maurice, the first Commissioner of the league and the person who is given credit for saving the circuit by introducing the 24-second clock.

The NBA went on with its travels

After New Haven, the Celtics and Bullets moved on to Amherst, Mass., to play the next night in the Univ. of Massachusetts cage. Bringing its product to places like Amherst and New Haven helped keep the young league in operation on the theory that for those fans who could not or would not go to the games in the big cities, the games would go to them.

Two more in-season NBA contests were played in the Arena in 1954-55, four in 1955-56 and three in 1956-57. In was not until 1975 that an in-season NBA game was played in Connecticut. That was when the Boston Celtics began to switch about four or five of their Boston Garden dates to the old Hartford Civic Center, surviving the infamous roof collapse in 1978. Neither the Boston Garden nor the Civic Center exists today.

Boston played in Hartford for 20 years, the final time on April 15, 1995, and compiled a record of 46-20 in their home away from home. Things went sour when the state television market opened up to the New York Knicks in 1993-94.

There was also an issue when super star Larry Bird slipped on the Civic Center court and strained some ligaments in his right knee, forcing him to miss Boston’s next two games. He then complained about going “down there to play a game” and the floor being in that kind of condition.

A lot more to be told

There had been similar problems at the New Haven Arena caused by condensation from melting ice underneath the hardwoods. That story and much more remains to be told in future articles, as the history of the National Basketball Association in New Haven, a period that started on a previous January 3rd, a long 63 years ago, is reconstructed on SportzEdge for later and future generations.

