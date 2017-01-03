WATCH: Matthew Peca becomes first former Quinnipiac player to score goal in NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning center Matthew Peca (63) skates around Montreal Canadiens center Torrey Mitchell (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
(WTNH)–On Saturday, Quinnipiac grad Matthew Peca became the first former Bobcat to record a point in the NHL. On Tuesday, he added to his trailblazing efforts.

Peca, a 23-year-old rookie with the Tampa Bay Lightning, lit the lamp in a game against the Winnipeg Jets, the first goal by a former QU player in league history:

Peca helped lead Quinnipiac to the 2013 national championship game. He ranks sixth on the Bobcats’ all-time scoring list.

“What a thrill to get your first goal in the NHL, but what a thrill when you make a clean shot that’s as good as anybody in the National Hockey League could make,” said Lightning color commentator Brian Engblom.

