WATCH: Matthew Peca becomes first former Quinnipiac player to score goal in NHL

(WTNH)–On Saturday, Quinnipiac grad Matthew Peca became the first former Bobcat to record a point in the NHL. On Tuesday, he added to his trailblazing efforts.
Peca, a 23-year-old rookie with the Tampa Bay Lightning, lit the lamp in a game against the Winnipeg Jets, the first goal by a former QU player in league history:
Bobcat pride! / RT @QU_MIH: @QU_MIH alum Matthew Peca’s first career goal, courtesy of @TBLightning #BobcatNation pic.twitter.com/9zNyx7jXpU
Peca helped lead Quinnipiac to the 2013 national championship game. He ranks sixth on the Bobcats’ all-time scoring list.
“What a thrill to get your first goal in the NHL, but what a thrill when you make a clean shot that’s as good as anybody in the National Hockey League could make,” said Lightning color commentator Brian Engblom.
