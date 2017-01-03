WATCH: Matthew Peca becomes first former Quinnipiac player to score goal in NHL

(WTNH)–On Saturday, Quinnipiac grad Matthew Peca became the first former Bobcat to record a point in the NHL. On Tuesday, he added to his trailblazing efforts.

Peca, a 23-year-old rookie with the Tampa Bay Lightning, lit the lamp in a game against the Winnipeg Jets, the first goal by a former QU player in league history:

Peca helped lead Quinnipiac to the 2013 national championship game. He ranks sixth on the Bobcats’ all-time scoring list.

“What a thrill to get your first goal in the NHL, but what a thrill when you make a clean shot that’s as good as anybody in the National Hockey League could make,” said Lightning color commentator Brian Engblom.

