Former UConn quarterback Johnny “Trick Shot” McEntee hired to Trump security team

(WTNH)–Former UConn quarterback and trick-shot specialist Johnny McEntee has been named as a special assistant to Donald Trump, according to The Orange County Register.

McEntee, who threw 12 touchdown passes and amassed 2,110 yards at quarterback for the Huskies in 2011, is best known for his YouTube-friendly trick-shot skills, more than anything he did on the football field at Connecticut.

He was a production assistant at Fox News before joining the Trump campaign in 2015, according to the OC Register’s Martin Wisckol. McEntee served as Trump’s “trip director,” and will now be a body guard.

The Hartford Courant’s Chris Brodeur has much more on McEntee, and you can check out his story here.

