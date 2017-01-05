Former Quinnipiac star Devon Toews named an AHL All-Star

From QuinnipiacBobcats.com:

Former Quinnipiac stand-out Devon Toews was selected to represent the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at the 2017 American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Classic, which will be held at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Jan. 29-30.

Toews currently leads Bridgeport with 18 assists and sits second on the Sound Tigers roster with 22 points through 32 games. Toews also ranks third among all AHL rookies in assists and is tied for eighth in point among the AHL’s defensemen.

A three-year stand-out for Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold’s Bobcats from 2013 through 2016, Toews earned All-ECAC Hockey Second Team honors and was also named a New England Second Team All-Star. A finalist for the ECAC Hockey Best Defensive Defenseman, Toews led Quinnipiac with a +27 while also posting his best offensive season at Quinnipiac with seven goals and 23 assists for 30 points. His offensive numbers led all ECAC Hockey defensemen.

Toews helped Quinnipiac to the NCAA Tournament in each of his three seasons with the Bobcats, highlighted by a trip to the 2016 NCAA Frozen Four. Following his freshman year in 2013-14, Toews was drafted by the New York Islanders in the 2014 NHL Draft in the fourth round with the 108th overall pick. Toews is currently playing alongside former Bobcats Connor Jones, Kellen Jones and Travis St. Denis, all teammates with the Sound Tigers.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor