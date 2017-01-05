Four players score in double figures, but New Haven falls to Merrimack, 68-65

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Four players scored in double figures, but the University of New Haven men’s basketball team dropped a 68-65 heartbreaker to the Merrimack Warriors in a Northeast-10 Conference game on Wednesday night.

The Chargers are now 7-6 overall and 2-5 in the NE10

With the game tight midway through the first half, New Haven scored seven in a row on a pair of baskets by Najee Larcher (Brooklyn, N.Y./Xaverian) and a three-pointer from Danny Upchurch (Bridgeport, Conn./Notre Dame Catholic) to take a 27-19 advantage with 8:53 remaining in the frame. After a quick Warriors spurt cut the lead to three, the Chargers ripped off nine straight thanks to three from Mihailo Vasic (Novi Sad, Serbia) and back-to-back triples from Tommy Hunt (Smithfield, R.I./St. Andrew’s). The streak was part of a larger 15-2 run, capped by treys from Upchurch and Michael Bourke (South Orange, N.J./The Hun School of Princeton) as New Haven took a 42-31 lead into halftime.

Merrimack was the hotter team coming out of the locker room from the field, hitting eight of its first 15 shots, including a pair of three-pointers to tie the game at 51-51 as the teams approached the midway mark of the half. With the Warriors leading 60-58, Roy Kane, Jr. (Norwalk, Conn./Norwalk) hit a layup and was fouled. He converted the old-fashioned three-point play to give New Haven the lead. After a defensive stop, an Upchurch running floater put the Chargers up 63-60 with 2:56 remaining. Merrimack had the final say, however, scoring eight of the final 10 points in the game.

HIGHLIGHTS

Four players scored in double figures for New Haven as Upchurch had 14 and Vasic netted 13. Bourke and Felizor tallied 12 and 11 respectively.

Felizor notched his third double-double of the season behind 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Upchurch flirted with his second double-double of the season as he added eight rebounds and six assists to his team-high point total.

FIRST HALF NOTES

New Haven connected on 9-of-19 three pointers in the half.

Bourke had four treys in the frame, scoring 12 points. Upchurch made three triples to end the half with 11 points, along with five rebounds and four assists.

The Chargers held a 23-17 advantage in rebounding including 8-4 on the offensive glass.

The Blue and Gold had 10 assists on 16 baskets with four each coming from Upchurch and Bourke.

SECOND HALF NOTES

Felizor had seven points and six rebounds in the second half.

Kane netted all five of his points in the second half, also pulling in three rebounds in the frame.

UP NEXT

New Haven remains on the road, traveling to Waltham, Mass. to take on Bentley in a Northeast-10 Conference game on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tipoff from the Dana Center is slated for 3:30 p.m.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor