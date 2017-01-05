Geno Auriemma forgot who’s been a part of UConn’s 89-game winning streak

(WTNH)–Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies own three of the four longest win streaks in their sport’s history.

Last night, Connecticut won its 89th consecutive game. On Tuesday, the Huskies can match the prorgam record set between 2008-11 with 90 wins.

That team included Maya Moore, Tina Charles and Renee Montgomery, among others. Auriemma had to be reminded last night that some of his current players have been part of all 89 this time around.

“A couple of them reminded me that they’ve been here for all 89, which I didn’t realize at the time,” he said, smiling.

UConn has won 136 of its last 138 games.

