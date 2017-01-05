Michael Mallory goes for a season-high 40 as Southern beats St. Michael’s, 86-79

From SouthernCTOwls.com:

COLCHESTER, VT. – Senior Michael Mallory (Waterbury, Conn.) scored a season-high 40 points in a 86-79 win over Saint Michael’s College this evening.

TEAM RECORDS: SCSU (10-4, 6-1, NE-10); SAINT MICHAEL’S (2-11, 1-7 NE10)

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Michael Mallory – 40 points (8-of-11 3-point range) and four assists

Isaiah McLeod – 13 points and four rebounds

Noah Miree – nine points and six rebounds (three offensive) all career-highs

Joey Wallace – 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists (second career double-double)

THE THREE BALL

The Owls connected on a season-high, 12 three-pointers. The Owls previous season-high (11) was against AIC on 11/22/16.

FIRST HALF

The Owls controlled the first seven minutes of the game, where they held a slim, 11-9 lead behind a pair of free throws from freshman Noah Miree (Middlebury, Conn.) with 13:37 to play in the first half. Midway through the first half, Mallory’s offense would hold the scoring load for the Owls. The senior closed out the half scoring 14 points, trimming the Purple Knights’ halftime lead, 39-35. Mallory scored 15 of his 20 first half points from 3-point range.

SECOND HALF

Senior Kayjuan Bynum (Springfield, Mass.) converted on back-to-back layups for the Owls, cutting the Purple Knights’ lead, 48-46 with 15:19 to play in the second half. Sophomore Isaiah McLeod (Cambridge, Mass.) would connect on a jump shot that would tie the game up at 50 with 13:36 to play. Mallory would give the Owls a 58-52 lead, scoring six straight points with 11:50 to play. Sophomore Joey Wallace’s (Rochester, N.Y.) three-point shot gave the Owls a 13-point lead with 4:01 to play en route to a 86-79 win.

MALLORY MOVES UP IN NE10 ALL-TIME SCORING LIST

After tonight’s 40-point performance, Mallory passed Mario Elie (1981-85) from AIC for fourth all-time in NE10 scoring with 2,125 points.

OWLS ALL-TIME FIELD GOAL LEADER

With 13 made field goals tonight, Mallory (743) passed Michael Prim for first all-time (735) in program’s history. Mallory now has three career 40-point games.

UP NEXT

SCSU continues its road trip against Stonehill College on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 3:30 p.m.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor