Top-10-ranked Wesleyan men’s basketball off to one of best starts in school history

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Wesleyan hoops team isn’t having any issues winning games.

The Cardinals jumped out to an 11-0 start–their second-best in program history–and find themselves ranked in the top 10 for the first time in program history.

The Cards are coming off of a setback, having lost to Rhode Island College on Monday. But they’ve got some big games coming up this weekend, and they say their tough style of play will put them back in the win column.

“It’s a real tough, physical style of basketball in the NESCAC, so we try to focus on that every day,” said head coach Joe Reilly.

“We learned that grittiness is what works for us, and we come into every game and play as physical as we can,” said senior forward Joseph Kuo.

Wesleyan plays at Middlebury College on Friday.

More stories by John Pierson