3 former Yale hockey stars enjoying big seasons in pros

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Three former Yale hockey forwards who skated for Keith Allain ’80 are enjoying big seasons in the professional ranks. Kenny Agostino ’14, Broc Little ’11 and Mark Arcobello ’10 have made headlines for their play during the 2016-17 season in three different countries.

Agostino, who is skating for the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves, is the conference leader in assists (26) and points (35). He earned a player of the week award but was most recently named AHL Player of the Month for December.

“I’m happy with how I’ve been playing thus far this year. I think the improvements in my game away from the puck have attributed to me getting more opportunities to produce,” said Agostino, who had six points and a +4 mark in five games for the St. Louis Blues in the pre-season. “I think my production as of late is really indicative of how well our team has been playing. I think we have a great team game right now and a great locker room which has been a big reason for our success.”

Agostino finished his collegiate career ninth at Yale in points (132), 10th in assists (76) and 12th in goals (56). He signed with the Calgary Flames on March 16, 2014, almost a year after helping the Bulldogs win the national championship.

Arcobello, who two seasons ago equaled a National Hockey League record by playing for four different teams, is now playing in Switzerland for Bern SC. He currently leads the Swiss-A League with 40 points, while he is second in goals (20).

The Connecticut native is enjoying the Olympic-size ice and some interesting venues, a far cry from his hometown Milford Ice Pavilion.

“It’s a much different game in Switzerland than back in North America. The bigger ice leaves you with more time and space to make decisions with the puck. There is a lot more skating too, since there is more ice to cover,” said Arcobello. “Under Coach Allain at Yale, he stressed playing a fast and up-tempo game. He was also a coach who let players use their own creativity on the ice, and I think that has helped me make a smooth transition from the NHL/AHL to the European game.”

The Swiss also operate on a very different schedule, one that allows foreign athletes a chance to see the unique country.

“It has been really fun for my wife and me living in Europe for the first time. Four, week-long breaks a year gives us time to see other cities outside of Switzerland. We play mostly on the weekends, so during the week we have a lot of free time to travel the country,” said Arcobello.

Being a pro hockey star in Switzerland’s top league is a big deal, but it may not be that similar to playing in the NHL.

“We don’t get a ton of attention, which is nice,” said Arcobello. “The language barrier is a little difficult sometimes, but most people can speak at least a little English.”

Arcobello played for Edmonton, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Arizona in 2014-15 and then spent some of 2015-16 in Toronto. He has 24 goals and 53 career points in the NHL.

He had four straight seasons with better than 20 points, but his most impressive accomplishment may have been the hat trick and six points he tallied in the 2010 NCAA Northeast Regional final against Boston College. Arcobello, a 2009 second-team All-American, completed his Yale career as the games played leader with 129, while he put up 116 career points, including 45 goals.

When Little left New Haven in 2011, he signed with a Swedish team in its top league and led the SHL in points with 28. He came back to the states to play in the AHL, but found whiter ice (or greener grass) overseas. He has scored 59 goals over the last two-plus campaigns in Sweden.

Little, skating this winter for Linkopings HC and leading the team with 29 points, attributes much of his success to what happened in New Haven.

“Yale was an incredible experience for me and certainly is a huge reason I’ve found success at the next level. I think Coach Allain and the rest of the staff did a great job balancing structured system play while also allowing us to be creative and really use our individual skills to further develop throughout my four years,” said Little. “I am sure that culture is the reason Yale Hockey continues to be successful and the reason more and more guys are finding success after college.”

The recipient of the Mallory Award, Yale’s most prestigious honor for a senior male student-athlete, is also enjoying life outside the U.S.

“I never envisioned playing in Europe when I was in school, but it’s turned out to be a pretty awesome experience so far and hopefully will be for years to come. The hockey part of it has been great, and I’ve had the ability to travel to many different places in Europe during our off time. It’s been fun to see more and more Yale guys make the jump over and find success here. I’ve had a chance to catch up with a few guys over here and it’s been fun to share our different adventures.”

Little also had a monster collegiate career. His 72 goals are fifth at Yale, while his 142 points are seventh. Maybe even more impressive is the fact that he owns the school season (5) and career (7) record for shorthanded goals.

These three Bulldogs are among 18 Allain disciples getting paid to lace up their skates this winter.

