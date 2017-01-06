Geno Auriemma says this record-setting group is a bunch of “duds”

(WTNH)–A 90-game win streak. Only one college basketball team has done it before–of course, Geno Auriemma’s Huskies.

It’s mind-boggling that the program can tie that same mark on Tuesday with a win over 22nd-ranked South Florida. When Connecticut did it the first time, Maya Moore, Tina Charles, Renee Montgomery, and Kalana Greene were all a part of it.

Asked how he expects his current Huskies to react, Geno said he doesn’t know. They’re not the emotional type, like six years ago.

“[We] had a lot of characters on that team—it was a very emotional team. This team, generally speaking, is kind of unemotional. Duds,” he deadpanned. “I mean, you look at them and like, there’s nothing.”

Kia Nurse laughed, and reacted by saying simply, “OK.”

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff