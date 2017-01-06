Geno Auriemma says this record-setting group is a bunch of “duds”

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By and Published: Updated:
472b6bc6542446338c8716e74e9fe787

(WTNH)–A 90-game win streak. Only one college basketball team has done it before–of course, Geno Auriemma’s Huskies.

It’s mind-boggling that the program can tie that same mark on Tuesday with a win over 22nd-ranked South Florida. When Connecticut did it the first time, Maya Moore, Tina Charles, Renee Montgomery, and Kalana Greene were all a part of it.

Asked how he expects his current Huskies to react, Geno said he doesn’t know. They’re not the emotional type, like six years ago.

“[We] had a lot of characters on that team—it was a very emotional team. This team, generally speaking, is kind of unemotional. Duds,” he deadpanned. “I mean, you look at them and like, there’s nothing.”

Kia Nurse laughed, and reacted by saying simply, “OK.”

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s