(WTNH)–After 40 years of serving her community in Higganum, Haddam-Killingworth field hockey coach Patsy Kamercia need your help.

The coach was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that affects the bone marrow and blood last summer. She didn’t tell her team until early December because she didn’t want to distract them.

This Saturday at the school from 10 am to 2 pm, there will be a bone marrow drive to help her find a match. She’s made an idelible mark on the school and town.

