(WTNH)–The matchup of the night was in Hamden, as the Green Dragons hosted the second-ranked in the state in Notre Dame of West Haven.

Not everyone was happy tonight– even people who bought tickets early– couldn’t get in.

Too bad they couldn’t have played this at Quinnipiac. Tremont Waters and the Green Knights packing gyms around the state. CJ Seaforth and his teammates were looking forward to the challenge.

Check out all of the highlights in the video above.

More stories by John Pierson