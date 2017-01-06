Steelers wideout Antonio Brown to wear cleats honoring former UConn star Jasper Howard before playoff game

(WTNH)–Fallen UConn cornerback Jasper Howard has made it to the NFL Playoffs, if only in spirit.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, one of the league’s biggest stars, has decided to wear cleats honoring the former Huskies corner, who passed away after being stabbed on campus during his sophomore year in 2009.

Brown and Howard both grew up in Miami. Howard was a year older than Brown, and the two knew each other as youngsters.

Check out some of the pictures in this tweet from SB Nation’s Harry Lyles Jr, who was the first to report the news:

