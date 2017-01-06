Top-ranked Hillhouse basketball cruising despite tough schedule

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published:
hillhouse

(WTNH)–The Hillhouse boys basketball team keeps rolling. The Academics survived a tough stretch that included wins over the No. 1 team in New York City.

They also beat both city rivals, Career and Wilbur Cross.

The schedule has other tough matchups looming, too. Notre Dame of West Haven and Fairfield Prep are both coming up.

Head coach Renard Sutton recently said coaching this talented group is kind of easy.

“People say, you’re lucky, but I think it’s probably a little bit more being blessed,” Sutton said. “They’re all solid in the classroom. You don’t have to worry about too much nonsense out in the community, which is big for us. It’s a little crazy, it’s a little passionate, and it’s a little fun, all at the same time.”

Check out the video above for more.

