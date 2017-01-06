UConn, Yale hockey chosen to play in 2018 “Friendship Four” in Ireland

Yale and UConn will each take part in the Friendship Four in Ireland next fall. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
(WTNH)–The #IceBus and the Elis will be heading to Ireland for Thanksgiving next year.

UConn and Yale men’s hockey were both selected to take part in the “Friendship Four” tournament in Belfast, Ireland, in 2018, tournament organizers announced Friday.

Union College and Boston University will also take part in the tournament, which will be held on Friday November 23rd and Saturday, November 24th.

Quinnipiac participated in this year’s Friendship Four, along with Vermont, St. Lawrence University and UMass. The 2015 event marked the first time that college hockey was played outside of North America.

