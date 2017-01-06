Westbrook’s Savannah Marshall is following in her mother’s—and father Donny’s footsteps

(WTNH)–Her dad, Donny Marshall, played at UConn. Her mom, who played at the University of Hartford, is her high school coach. Savannah Marshall comes from a basketball family.

“I like feeling like I can control the court,” she said. “A girl can be as tough as the guys can be.”

But she’s not always tough. Singing has been her little secret every since she was a kid. When she got to high school, she let her voice be heard.

“She has gotten none of that from me I cannot sing or dance or carry a tune,” said her mother Kelly Landino.

Savannah played ‘Rusty’ in the school’s presentation of ‘Footloose’ this fall. It was the role she was born to play.

“I talk fast all the time and that’s all my character does and she’s very fun loving and outgoing and confident,” she said.

Minus the fast talking, that sounds a lot like her on the court. She’s tough she bounces off people well.

So, who does she play like? Mom or Dad?

“Im not really sure,” she said, laughing.

“I wish she had my jumpshot, but she doesn’t she has her father’s,” her mother Kelly said.

She’s the only coach Savannah has ever had.

“It’s like our thing. Some daughters and moms go shopping and get makeup and stuff, we like to go out and kick some butt on the court,” Savannah said.

“During the game I really don’t see Savannah as my daughter, I treat her like I treat all the kids on the team,” Kelly said.

But when Savannah’s on stage, Kelly gets to be mom again.

“I get to just sit there and be a mom and just enjoy it, and I know the hard work that went into it but I’m removed from it and I don’t feel responsible for her performance in ‘Footloose,’ so its fun for me. I can just kind of sit in my seat and enjoy it.”

