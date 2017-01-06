With Tage Thompson back, UConn hockey looks for its first-ever win over Yale on Saturday in Hartford

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published:
tage-thompson

(WTNH)–There’s a big weekend of college hockey on tap. On Friday night, the 15th-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats play at Harvard. And on Saturday, an in-state battle between UConn and Yale at the XL Center.

The Huskies will have first-round NHL draft pick Tage Thompson in the lineup. He just won gold with Team USA at the World Juniors.

When the Bulldogs and Huskies meet on Saturday, UConn will be looking for its first-ever win over Yale. Keith Allain’s program is 11-0 all-time against UConn.

Derek Pratt and the rest of the Huskies looking forward to another tough opponent on a demanding schedule.

“There’s no off night, you’re playing a top team in the country every night,” said Pratt. “From my freshman year to where I am today as a junior, our depth and the skill level has gone up immensely.”

UConn and Yale will both also take part in the Friendship Four tournament in Belfast, Ireland.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s