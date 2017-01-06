With Tage Thompson back, UConn hockey looks for its first-ever win over Yale on Saturday in Hartford

(WTNH)–There’s a big weekend of college hockey on tap. On Friday night, the 15th-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats play at Harvard. And on Saturday, an in-state battle between UConn and Yale at the XL Center.

The Huskies will have first-round NHL draft pick Tage Thompson in the lineup. He just won gold with Team USA at the World Juniors.

When the Bulldogs and Huskies meet on Saturday, UConn will be looking for its first-ever win over Yale. Keith Allain’s program is 11-0 all-time against UConn.

Derek Pratt and the rest of the Huskies looking forward to another tough opponent on a demanding schedule.

“There’s no off night, you’re playing a top team in the country every night,” said Pratt. “From my freshman year to where I am today as a junior, our depth and the skill level has gone up immensely.”

UConn and Yale will both also take part in the Friendship Four tournament in Belfast, Ireland.

