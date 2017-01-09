Ivy League freshmen, Yale’s Jordan Bruner and Chris Lewis of Harvard, are named the conference’s co-Players of the Week

A pair of freshmen, Jordan Bruner of Yale and Harvard’s Chris Lews, have attained co-Players of the Week status, as Ivy League action got underway for half of its teams last Saturday.

Bruner, who missed the Bulldogs’ first four games due to a pre-season injury, played a key role as Yale extended its record home winning streak to 20, after defeating Hartford and Mitchell College in non-league affairs.

He had a career-high 25 points, registered eight rebounds, and blocked two shots in the 88-72 win over Hartford.

In the much less competitive game against Division III Mitchell on Saturday afternoon, and as the snow raged outside of the John J. Lee Amphitheater in the Payne Whitney Gymnasium, Bruner tallied 14 points and added four blocks, though playing only 20 minutes.

Lewis’ key role in win over Dartmouth

Meanwhile, Lewis, one of Harvard basketball’s top-25 ranked freshman class, shot 7-of-8 from the floor in the Crimson’s league opening 74-58 win at Dartmouth Saturday night. He had 10 of his 14 points in the second half.

Bruner becomes Yale’s fourth POTW

Bruner is the second Yale player to be named Player or co-Player of the Week by the Ivy League, a designation that also includes non-conference games. Miye Oni got the award in each of the first three weeks of the season.

Yale begins league competition this weekend the hard way – on the road against the “Killer P’s,” Penn and Princeton.

