UConn’s Randy Edsall makes assistant coaching hires

(WTNH)–Randy Edsall is busy putting his staff together at UConn. The new (and old) head football coach made several new hires on Monday, which includes some familiar names.

Edsall is bringing back Terry Richardson to serve as the assistant head coach and running backs coach. Prior to his return, he spent 12 years as the running backs coach, helping to develop some of the program’s best backs, including Donald Brown, Andre Dixon and Jordan Todman.

Southington native and current Fordham coach Jon Wholley is also returning to Storrs. The UConn grad will serve as linebackers coach.

Edsall’s son Corey was also hired to coach the tight ends.

More moves are certain to come in the next few days.

