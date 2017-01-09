UConn’s Randy Edsall makes assistant coaching hires

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published:
Randy Edsall speaks during a news conference to announce his return as head coach of the Connecticut football team at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Randy Edsall speaks during a news conference to announce his return as head coach of the Connecticut football team at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–Randy Edsall is busy putting his staff together at UConn. The new (and old) head football coach made several new hires on Monday, which includes some familiar names.

Edsall is bringing back Terry Richardson to serve as the assistant head coach and running backs coach. Prior to his return, he spent 12 years as the running backs coach, helping to develop some of the program’s best backs, including Donald Brown, Andre Dixon and Jordan Todman.

Southington native and current Fordham coach Jon Wholley is also returning to Storrs. The UConn grad will serve as linebackers coach.

Edsall’s son Corey was also hired to coach the tight ends.

More moves are certain to come in the next few days.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s